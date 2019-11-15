Market Overview

For Freight's Sake: Live from FreightWaves LIVE Chicago
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 15, 2019 4:25pm   Comments
Coming to you LIVE from FreightWaves LIVE Chicago's Live Stage it's  FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller along with Dynamo Ventures Jon Bradford talking about the intersection of VC and freight. If you missed it live, don't miss it again!

More podcasts at FreightWaves

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/for-freights-sake/id1483839863

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/186RXXVieFDN8HdfCFk5Cy?si=aGJBvlsBRpu2IhA1CLW7JA

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Events Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

