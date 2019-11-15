For Freight's Sake: Live from FreightWaves LIVE Chicago
Coming to you LIVE from FreightWaves LIVE Chicago's Live Stage it's FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller along with Dynamo Ventures Jon Bradford talking about the intersection of VC and freight. If you missed it live, don't miss it again!
Subscribe on
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/for-freights-sake/id1483839863
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/186RXXVieFDN8HdfCFk5Cy?si=aGJBvlsBRpu2IhA1CLW7JA
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Events Global Markets General