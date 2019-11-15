Ford, Nissan Recall Vehicles With Fire Risks

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd (OTC: NSANY) are both recalling vehicles with potential fire hazards.

Ford said Friday it was recalling more than 168,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America because of an electrical problem that could result in a fire or electrical problems. The recall covers some 2019 and 2020 F-150s.

The company said the problem is in the battery terminal fastener and could lead to a stall and electrical shorts that could cause fires, though it said it isn't aware of any fires, crashes or stalls resulting from the problem.

The Nissan recall is bigger, involving more than 450,000 vehicles worldwide, including some model years of Murano, Infinity and Pathfinder SUVs and Maxima sedans. Most affected vehicles are in North America, the company said.

Nissan said the fire risk stems from a brake fluid leak.

Related Links:

Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Ford, Starbucks And More

Ford, UAW Agree On Tentative Deal; Automaker Will Boost Wages, Investment In Plants