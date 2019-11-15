Market Overview

McDonald's New McFlurry Will Hit Stores Soon

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 1:44pm   Comments
McFlurry lovers have been waiting seven years for a new flavor to be available. This week, McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) announced a new ice cream treat: Snickerdoodle McFlurry.

What Happened

McDonald's new McFlurry consists of a combination of vanilla soft serve yogurt with sweet cinnamon cookie crumbles. The treat will be available in stores in late November as it is currently exclusive through Uber's (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats until Nov. 17.

McDonald's Holiday Mint McFlurry was last made available to consumers in 2012, according to Delish. The same year the company stopped serving a Rolo McFlurry but reappeared briefly in 2017 as part of a limited-edition seasonal item.

McDonald's U.S.A restaurants also borrowed a Stroopwafel McFlurry from its Dutch menu briefly in 2019.

Why It's Important

McDonald's hopes the combination of its "craveable, creamy" ice cream with "crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies" will add to the "warm feelings of the season," the company said.

"We know our customers enjoy the McFlurry year-round, and we wanted to give them a little something special to help celebrate the holidays," McDonald's VP of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in the press release. "Our chefs mixed up multiple flavors to ensure we got the recipe just right, with the irresistible combination of Snickerdoodle cookies and our creamy vanilla soft serve.

What's Next

McDonald's new McFlurry will unfortunately be available in stores for a limited time.

What's Next For McDonald's After Easterbrook's Abrupt Departure?

Wall Street Takes A Bite Out Of McDonald's Quarter

