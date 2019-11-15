Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 10:43am   Comments
Friday's morning session saw 134 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Arista Financial (OTC: ARST).
  • Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 20.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Friday:

  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.4% on the day.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) stock hit a yearly low of $41.21 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares were down 0.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.72.
  • Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) stock hit a yearly low of $6.64 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock hit $5.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.19% over the course of the day.
  • Vonage Holdings (NYSE: VG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.66 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.01%.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.44 on Friday morning, later moving up 2.62% over the rest of the day.
  • The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.47, and later moved down 0.09% over the session.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.52 on Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.43% over the rest of the day.
  • Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.20. Shares then traded down 0.95%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.28 today morning. The stock traded down 2.59% over the session.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) stock hit $51.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.35% over the course of the day.
  • Largo Resources (OTC: LGORF) stock moved down 2.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.82 to open trading.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.16 today morning. The stock traded down 2.25% over the session.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.77 today morning. The stock traded down 3.98% over the session.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares were down 2.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.70.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.58 today morning. The stock was down 7.34% on the session.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.68. Shares then traded down 1.28%.
  • New Media Investment Gr (NYSE: NEWM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) shares moved down 0.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.35 to begin trading.
  • Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC: CBYDF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.09 this morning. The stock was down 7.68% for the day.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell to $9.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.51%.
  • Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Friday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares hit a yearly low of $7.40 today morning. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.
  • ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares fell to $2.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.
  • McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) shares moved down 2.89% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading.
  • resTORbio (NASDAQ: TORC) shares were down 82.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.62.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock moved down 1.98% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.52 to open trading.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.27% over the rest of the day.
  • Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.52% over the rest of the day.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.11 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.53% on the day.
  • Liminal Biosciences (OTC: PFSCF) shares hit a yearly low of $5.47 today morning. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
  • Nemaska Lithium (OTC: NMKEF) shares fell to $0.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.11%.
  • Charlies Holdings (OTC: CHUC) shares moved down 31.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0015 to begin trading.
  • Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.88 today morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.56%.
  • Mene (OTC: MENEF) shares moved down 21.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • Radient Technologies (OTC: RDDTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.30, and later moved down 5.29% over the session.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.69. Shares then traded down 3.5%.
  • Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60 today morning. The stock traded down 3.97% over the session.
  • Leucrotta Exploration (OTC: LCRTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.71% on the session.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.56 today morning. The stock traded down 3.46% over the session.
  • Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
  • Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 16.69%.
  • VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.18. Shares then traded down 5.75%.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares moved down 4.15% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.57 to begin trading.
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) stock hit $1.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.86% over the course of the day.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock moved up 3.98% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to open trading.
  • SandRidge Permian (NYSE: PER) shares fell to $1.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.92%.
  • Great Elm Capital Gr (NASDAQ: GEC) stock hit $2.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.96% over the course of the day.
  • Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.8% on the day.
  • Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares hit a yearly low of $1.31 today morning. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.
  • Arctic Glacier Income (OTC: AGUNF) shares moved down 33.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
  • Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ: NAII) shares fell to $7.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.09%.
  • Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.19 this morning. The stock was down 10.95% for the day.
  • Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) stock moved down 6.13% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.45 to open trading.
  • Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5.56% on the day.
  • AXMIN (OTC: AXMIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 32.98%.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 3.33%.
  • Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock hit $0.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 9.63% over the course of the day.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares fell to $0.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.08%.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) stock moved down 0.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.14 to open trading.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.24, and later moved down 0.43% over the session.
  • Deswell Industries (NASDAQ: DSWL) stock hit a yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.0%.
  • Centaurus Diamond (OTC: CTDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded down 29.0% over the session.
  • Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.95% on the session.
  • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 40.52% over the rest of the day.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) shares moved down 0.86% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.15 to begin trading.
  • United Cannabis (OTC: CNAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.45% on the session.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37 today morning. The stock traded down 10.49% over the session.
  • Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.68% over the rest of the day.
  • Pacton Gold (OTC: PACXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 3.85%.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock hit $1.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 37.5% over the course of the day.
  • Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.20, and later moved down 9.36% over the session.
  • ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 25.05%.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.78 today morning. The stock traded down 8.57% over the session.
  • McClatchy (AMEX: MNI) shares were down 13.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.25.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) stock hit a yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares moved down 6.91% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading.
  • Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) shares fell to $0.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.78%.
  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares were down 4.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72.
  • Continental Materials (AMEX: CUO) shares fell to $9.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.26%.
  • Emtec (OTC: ETEC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTC: CRMZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.
  • NUGL (OTC: NUGL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Friday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares were down 7.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.86.
  • Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock moved up 2.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.51 to open trading.
  • Quisitive Tech Solutions (OTC: QUISF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.
  • New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35 today morning. The stock traded down 6.56% over the session.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.29% on the session.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock hit $1.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.76% over the course of the day.
  • AREV Brands International (OTC: AREVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 40.28% over the session.
  • MGT Capital Investments (OTC: MGTI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.
  • ME Renewable Power (OTC: MEPW) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.50 today morning. The stock traded down 28.57% over the session.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Friday. The stock was down 20.4% for the day.
  • Miramont Resources (OTC: MRRMF) shares fell to $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTC: HCMC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded up 20.0% over the session.
  • Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock hit $2.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.82% over the course of the day.
  • Canadian Cannabis (OTC: CCAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 0.16% over the session.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 10.51% for the day.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares moved down 24.89% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.50 to begin trading.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.99. Shares then traded down 4.83%.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 44.84% for the day.
  • Elcora Advanced Materials (OTC: ECORF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. The stock was down 31.51% for the day.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.44% on the session.
  • Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ: SNCA) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.05 to open trading.
  • NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.06, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock moved down 15.17% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to open trading.
  • Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Remote Dynamics (OTC: RMTD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday. The stock was down 25.59% for the day.
  • DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.02% on the session.
  • Quantum Cobalt (OTC: BRVVF) shares were down 45.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • Lithium Energy Products (OTC: NHRIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 93.31% over the session.
  • CannAwake (OTC: CANX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 55.39% on the session.
  • Aeon Global Health (OTC: AGHC) shares moved down 4.45% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
  • Adhera Therapeutics (OTC: ATRX) stock hit $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RSPI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
  • Notis Global (OTC: NGBL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Right On Brands (OTC: RTON) shares were up 10.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00085.
  • AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0031 to begin trading.
  • Ecosciences (OTC: ECEZ) stock moved down 33.33% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading.
  • Arista Financial (OTC: ARST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.00195 today morning. The stock was down 25.93% on the session.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
