Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 134 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 20.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Friday:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $41.21 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% for the day. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares were down 0.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.72.

stock moved down 33.33% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0002 to open trading. Arista Financial (OTC: ARST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.00195 today morning. The stock was down 25.93% on the session.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.