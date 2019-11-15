Market Overview

Highlights From The Xbox X019 Show: Project xCloud, 'Everwild' And More

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 10:11am   Comments
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) showed off several new games coming to its cloud gaming service xCloud and Game Pass at its X019 show on all things Xbox in London. 

Here are the highlights:

Project xCloud Updates

Microsoft will add 50 new games to its Project xCloud service after launching the preview with just five titles last month.

New games include Electronic Arts Inc.'s (NASDAQ: EA) “Madden NFL 20,” and Take-Two Interactive Software's (NASDAQ: TTWO) “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection,” as well as “Halo Wars 2,” and “Tekken 7.” Microsoft also said xCloud will be available next year on Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft also said it will add 50 new games to Xbox Game Pass, including “Rage 2,” and several “Final Fantasy” games.

New Everwild Game

Microsoft’s British developer Rare unveiled its new adventure game “Everwild.” Rare is the company that produced “Sea of Thieves,” and “Banjo-Kazooie.”

Tell Me Why

Dontnod Entertainment showed off its new narrative adventure game "Tell Me Why," a game set in small-town Alaska that features a main character that the company says is the first transgender video game hero. The game will be on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass and Steam next summer.

Posted-In: video games X019 xbox

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

