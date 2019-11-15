Market Overview

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $60.30 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $42.81.
  • Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock increased by 2.2% to $92.50. The market cap stands at $92.1 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares surged 1.6% to $9.05. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock increased by 1.4% to $38.90. The market cap seems to be at $37.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on October 30, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 1.2% to $27.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on November 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $272.96. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $270.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $47.26. The market cap stands at $47.3 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.

 

Losers

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock fell 1.6% to $18.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

