6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 7:59am   Comments
Gainers

  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $38.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $20.01. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $0.65. The market cap seems to be at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.

 

Losers

  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock declined 0.2% to $38.90 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock fell 0.2% to $54.18.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

