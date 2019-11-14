Market Overview

48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 12:18pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares climbed 93.5% to $0.3096 after the company announced that Nasdaq granted the company's request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) climbed 19.3% to $11.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares rose 17.8% to $15.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares gained 17% to $6.48. Enochian Biosciences said it entered into a 900,000 share stock purchase agreement with Prince Mohammed Al Saud.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 17% to $7.70.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 16.6% to $3.5463 after the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.1714 per ordinary share.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) jumped 16% to $5.34 following Q3 results.
  • Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) gained 15.8% to $2.8368. Exicure and Allergan reported a deal to discover and develop spherical nucleic acid-based treatments for hair loss disorders.
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 14.5% to $29.17 after the company announced that the FDA approved its Sacral Neuromodulation System for urinary clinical indications.
  • Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) gained 13.8% to $24.72 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares rose 13.7% to $18.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares rose 13.4% to $16.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS.
  • Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) gained 12.6% to $12.52 following strong Q3 results.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) rose 11.8% to $3.98 after the company reported the pricing 26 million share public offering of common stock at $3.40 per share.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares jumped 10.6% to $74.99 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results up from last year.
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) gained 9.7% to $2.2150 following strong quarterly results.
  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) surged 8.2% to $15.63.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares rose 8.1% to $2.39.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) surged 7.4% to $7.24.
  • Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) gained 6.2% to $114.24 following strong Q3 results.
  • TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) gained 5.4% to $1.7073 after the company reported 72% of patients had decreases in PSA levels during its Metastic Prostate Cancer Phase 2 Trial and 60% of the patients completed the 3-month trial.

Losers

  • Contura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) shares tumbled 41.8% to $10.61 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
  • Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 39.5% to $0.4140 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQT) dropped 35.6% to $4.5650 after the company announced Q3 results.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) fell 22.5% to $3.1401 after the company announced plans to acquire ECI Telecom Group for $324 million and announced CEO departure.
  • SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) fell 17.4% to $34.23 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 16.5% to $44.06 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 16.3% to $15.48 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 15.8% to $11.49 after the company priced its 2.3 million share public offering of common stock at $11.25 per share.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares tumbled 14.1% to $2.32.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 14% to $4.9950 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 12.4% to $12.64.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 12.7% to $0.2362 after the company announced a common stock offering.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) fell 11.9% to $4.66 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) dropped 11.5% to $3.01.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) shares fell 10.4% to $3.35.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 10.3% to $2.233 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares declined 9.4% to $8.24.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dipped 9.4% to $2.52.
  • Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) dropped 9.2% to $7.18.
  • Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 9% to $0.8926 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares dipped 8.9% to $2.1499.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 7.8% to $44.67. Cisco reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued second-quarter guidance.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped 7.8% to $3.33 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 7.6% to $125.40 following Q3 results.
  • Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) fell 5.2% to $31.07 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Sogou Inc. (NASDAQ: SOGO) dropped 5.2% to $5.22 in sympathy with SINA after the company reported Q3 advertising revenue results down from last year.
  • Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 5.2% to $1.09 after the company reported Q3 results.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

