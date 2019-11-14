Market Overview

What You Need To Know About Apple's New Health Initiatives
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2019 4:40pm   Comments
What You Need To Know About Apple's New Health Initiatives

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced Thursday that customers in the U.S. can enroll in the Apple Women’s Health, Apple Heart and Movement and Apple Hearing studies. 

The user data will contribute data to academic research and medical discoveries using the iPhone and Apple Watch, according to Cupertino. 

The Apple Women’s Health Study is a “great opportunity” to better understand menstrual cycles and how they relate to women’s health, the company said. 

The study aims to understand the menstrual cycles and their relationship to various health conditions, including polycystic ovary syndrome, infertility, osteoporosis and menopausal transition.

Apple has partnered with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the NIH’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

“Today marks an important moment as we embark on research initiatives that may offer incredible learnings in areas long sought after by the medical community,” Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer in a statement.

"Participants in the Research app have the opportunity to make a tremendous impact that could lead to new discoveries and help millions lead healthier lives." 

Apple already provides the option for women to track menstrual cycles and see when the next fertile window is approaching via the Health app on the iPhone or the Cycle Tracking app on the Apple Watch. 

Apple Accused Of Gender Bias

Earlier this week, Apple's credit card was criticized over claims of sexism after it emerged that women were being given lower limits.

The New York Department of Financial Services said it "will take a look" into allegations regarding Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Apple discriminating against women with their joint credit card service, Apple Card.

"We have not and never will make decisions based on factors like gender. In fact, we do not know your gender or marital status during the Apple Card application process," Goldman Sachs CEO Carey Halio said in a Monday statement

Apple shares were down 0.69% at $262.64 at the close Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $264.88 and $142.

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Posted-In: Apple Health Apple Watch iPhoneNews Health Care Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Nvidia Posts Big Q3 Earnings Beat