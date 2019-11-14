Market Overview

TrinityRail Gets New Chief Commercial Officer

Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) has promoted Gregg B. Mitchell to chief commercial officer for TrinityRail, the company said on Nov. 13.

Mitchell, who is currently the chairman for Trinity Highway Products & Trinity Logistics Group, will oversee TrinityRail's commercial efforts, including product development and customer service solutions, according to Trinity Industries. Trinity Industries markets its rail products and leasing businesses under the trade name TrinityRail.

Mitchell's experience in supply chain and logistics will help TrinityRail develop new products and services to Trinity's product portfolio and lease fleet, according to Eric R. Marchetto, senior vice president and group president for TrinityRail.

"Gregg's capabilities in the areas of sales, operations and supply chain provide a unique foundation for his success in this role," Marchetto said.

Prior to joining Trinity in 2007, Mitchell served as a supply chain executive for companies such as Glazers Corporation, Gap Inc. and Walmart. Mitchell has a B.S. in business management from Missouri Southern University.

Mitchell's promotion comes as Trinity's leadership is in flux. Trinity CEO Tim Wallace said in September that he would be retiring from the company as soon as a replacement is found. And at the end of 2018, Trinity's chief financial officer left the company "to pursue other opportunities." The CFO role was immediately filled with an internal candidate.

"The search really gives us an opportunity to refresh the CEO role and I'm highly supportive of the entire process. We have a wide variety of competencies that we're looking for in a new CEO and we'll talk more about it as we identify the candidates and introduce the person to the public," Wallace said during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 24.

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

