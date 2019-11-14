Budweiser Launches Responsible Drinking Campaign With 'Black-ish' Actor Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson is encouraging beer consumers to "Drink Wiser" in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV's (NYSE: BUD) new responsible drinking campaign.

Double-Fisting Beer, Water

In the ad, the "Black-ish" actor becomes the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers after realizing the importance of staying hydrated while drinking a Budweiser. His success as a coach sparks the creation of "Anthony Anderson Day."

Unfortunately for the actor in the 2-minute commercial spot, his transformation to NBA coach was just a dream. But staying properly hydrated while drinking beer isn't something consumers should merely be thinking about.

The beer maker's commercial coincides with the extension of its sponsorship of the National Basketball Association. Budweiser remains the basketball league's official beer as part of a relationship that dates back more than 20 years, according to Front Office Sports.

Separating Short-Term Profits, Long-Term Strategy

Adam Warrington, AbInBev's VP of corporate social responsibility, said the company wants to work with athletes to "influence change and further encourage fans to act responsibility," according to Front Office Sports.

The company's new responsible campaign shouldn't be viewed as the first of its kind in history, CNBC said.

The beer company has been emphasizing a message of responsibility for more than 30 years — even if lower beer consumption hurts sales.

"Sometimes, people, they have difficulty in separating what is [profit-and-loss statement] balance sheet impact in the short term with what are the beliefs of the long term," Anheuser-Busch president and CEO Michel Doukeris told CNBC.

The company wants to remain relevant "for the next 100 years," and its responsible drinking campaign is not a short-term initiative that should measured by ROI, Doukeris said.

The stock was down 0.54% at $78.94 at the time of publication.

