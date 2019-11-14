Elizabeth Warren Trolls Billionaires In New Campaign Ad

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren isn’t taking criticism lying down. This week, the Democratic presidential candidate is rolling out an ad targeting a group of billionaires who are critical of her 2% wealth tax proposal.

The ad, which targets CNBC viewers in Washington and New York, lays into investors Leon Cooperman and Peter Thiel, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein and former TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) CEO Joe Ricketts.

In response to the ad, Cooperman called Warren “disgraceful.”

Warren "represents the worst in politicians, as she’s trying to demonize wealthy people because there are more poor people than wealthy people,” Cooperman told CNBC in response to the ad. “As far as the accusations of insider trading, I won the case. She’s disgraceful. She doesn’t know who the f--- she’s tweeting. I gave away more in the year than she has in her whole f----ing lifetime.”

Warren’s tax plan has drawn broad opposition from the business community, including leaders like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, Bill Gates and Mark Cuban. Michael Bloomberg has called the tax unconstitutional.

“I just said to Senator Warren on the way out, ‘Senator, congratulations, it’s a nice talk. But let me just remind you if my company hadn’t been successful, we wouldn’t be here today, so enough with this stuff,’” Bloomberg said. He is exploring re-entry into the race to hamper Warren’s run.

Some polls suggest the Wall Street battles are working in Warren’s favor: she’s winning over voters. But by other metrics, she’s hurting: some wealthy donors have threatened to back President Donald Trump if Warren were to win the primary. Some have even warned they’d withhold funds from Democratic senate races.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at the NAACP National Convention in Detroit in July. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.