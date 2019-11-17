IPO Outlook For The Week: Clocks, REITs And Software

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) will issue 4.3 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 30% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $74 million. Founded in 2005, the global company produces patented timing devices for infrastructure, automotive, industrial, defense and wearable products.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) will issue 7.5 million shares between $19 and $21 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents about 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $181 million. The Florida-based REIT is a spinoff of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE: CTO) focused on single-tenant commercial property.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAQNU) will issue 12.5 million shares at $10 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 80% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $144 million. The blank check company is based in Las Vegas and targets software.

