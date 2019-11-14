Market Overview

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock surged 6.0% to $1.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock rose 3.9% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: TNK) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $2.06. The market cap seems to be at $330.8 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock increased by 1.8% to $10.83.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $10.11. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
  • ProPetro Holding, Inc. (NYSE: PUMP) shares increased by 1.2% to $7.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.2 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

 

Losers

  • Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) shares fell 0.3% to $7.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.6 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 15, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

