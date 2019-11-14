81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares rose 47.3% to close at $8.50 on Wednesday after reporting Q3 results.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares surged 47% to close at $4.10 on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares gained 42.9% to close at $56.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) gained 30.9% to close at $9.29 after the company announced upbeat Q1 results.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) surged 26.6% to close at $51.63.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares climbed 22.2% to close at $3.96.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares rose 20.9% to close at $2.78.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 19.9% to close at $6.55 after the company announced that the Italian Medicines Agency has approved the company's Rucaparib for reimbursement in Italy.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) gained 18% to close at $60.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 16.8% to close at $40.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) jumped 16.6% to close at $6.53.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) rose 15.5% to close at $3.65 following Q3 results.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 15.5% to close at $2.61.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) surged 15.2% to close at $48.38 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares gained 13.6% to close at $4.17.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 13.4% to close at $5.59.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 13.1% to close at $21.46 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) gained 12.6% to close at $26.83 following Q3 results.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) rose 12.1% to close at $11.64.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) gained 11.7% to close at $13.69 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results yesterday.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 11.3% to close at $6.00 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral following the company reporting Q3 earnings yesterday.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 11.3% to close at $2.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) climbed 11% to close at $98.76. Kinsale Capital Group will replace Dean Foods in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, November 18.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) gained 10.7% to close at $3.30.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) climbed 10.6% to close at $3.44 after reporting Q3 results.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 10.5% to close at $52.00.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares jumped 10.4% to close at $4.9672.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) gained 10.4% to close at $24.94.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 10.1% to close at $3.38.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) climbed 9.7% to close at $4.85.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares gained 9.4% to close at $0.3735 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares climbed 9.2% to close at $20.79.
- Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) gained 7.6% to close at $2.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 6.7% to close at $3.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 5.5% to close at $3.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) rose 5.3% to close at $5.14.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares dipped 72.7% to close at $5.18 on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of upsized $12.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares tumbled 53.5% to close at $0.2490 after the company announced a $4 million offering of common stock and warrants.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) fell 41.8% to close at $3.40.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 41.7% to close at $0.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dipped 34.2% to close at $1.53
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 29.2% to close at $14.43 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $22 per share.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 27.3% to close at $0.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares dropped 26.7% to close at $2.56.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) declined 25.3% to close at $2.93 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares fell 22.2% to close at $1.68 after it was reported the company's largest shareholder, Thomas H. Lee, will distribute approximately 35.71 million shares of the company's stock to the THL Funds.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 22.1% to close at $2.22 following Q3 results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) tumbled 21.5% to close at $0.0511 despite no company-specific news. The stock has continued on a downward momentum dropping approximately 50% over the past 10 trading sessions.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 20.3% to close at $8.83 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong 2019 sales guidance.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dropped 19.9% to close at $2.22 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares declined 18.5% to close at $13.61 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) dropped 17.9% to close at $7.18 following Q3 results.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 16.9% to close at $0.5732 despite no company-specific news. The stock has been trade lower since November 5th dropping approximately 60%.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 16.3% to close at $14.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 14.9% to close at $1.83 after reporting Q3 results.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) fell 14.6% to close at $3.96 after reporting Q3 results.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) dropped 14% to close at $3.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) shares dipped 13.9% to close at $10.76 following Q3 results.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares dropped 13.4% to close at $2.07.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) fell 13% to close at $2.00.
- Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 12.4% to close at $1.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) fell 12.1% to close at $14.59 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Medley Management Inc (NYSE: MDLY) dropped 11.8% to close at $2.77
- Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) fell 11.3% to close at $1.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and Q3 sales down from last year.
- YayYo Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) dropped 11.3% to close at $3.55. YayYo priced 2.6 million share IPO at $4 per share.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) dipped 11.3% to close at $2.67 following Q3 results.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 11.2% to close at $3.71.
- Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 11.2% to close at $18.38 after the comany reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 11.1% to close at $8.58
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 10.8% to close at $34.81, reversing from pre-market strength. The company on its conference call said its fall and winter shipment shifts negatively impacted numbers in Europe and the rest of the world.
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 10.8% to close at $0.6957 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 10.6% to close at $1.60 after the company announced a $55 million common stock offering.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 10.3% to close at $0.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares fell 10.2% to close at $0.2743 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares fell 10% to close at $29.42 following weak quarterly sales.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 8.8% to close at $2.70.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) dropped 8.2% to close at $3.70 following Q3 results.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 7.5% to close at $4.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 & FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) fell 6.6% to close at $7.75 following downbeat Q3 results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares fell 6.5% to close at $63.04.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 5% to close at $13.77 after reporting Q3 results.
