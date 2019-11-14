Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at 5:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 9:10 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in Washington, DC at 9:10 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the House Budget Committee in Washington, DC at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in San Francisco, California at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in San Francisco, CA at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Lousville, Kentucky at 12:20 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Stephenville, Texas at 5:00 p.m. ET.
