Redwood Logistics Takes Next Step In Digital Transformation

Redwood Logistics has launched a consulting practice focused on transportation management systems (TMS) and related technology integration.

The introduction of Redwood Platform Services enhances the company's integration support for all of its main service categories, including third-party logistics, TMS integration and digital freight brokerage offerings, the Chicago-based company said.

Redwood Platform Services was announced in conjunction with the company's pre-release of its newest software, RedwoodConnect 2.0, a supply-chain integration platform that simplifies and streamlines the integration process.

RedwoodConnect 2.0 "can be leveraged to streamline the implementation and integration of all supply chain technology that shippers, suppliers, carriers, tech developers and even other third-party providers are utilizing," Redwood Logistics said.

The company said the current version of RedwoodConnect has been in use for more than five years and processes more than $3 billion in transportation transactions annually.

Redwood Logistics describes RedwoodConnect 2.0 as "a faster and more scalable cloud version with advanced TPM connectivity."

"Our customers are requiring cost-effective ways to integrate their entire supply chain tech stack, and Redwood is positioned to increase their efficiency and productivity," said Eric Rempel, Redwood Logistics' chief innovation officer, in a statement.

"RedwoodConnect 2.0 is available as an open API that can be readily implemented into any supply chain ecosystem to drive immediate results, higher efficiency and improved service levels," the company said.

In addition, Redwood Logistics announced on Nov. 12 the appointment of David Rowe as chief operating officer and Nicole White as chief information officer.

With more than five decades of combined senior technology and leadership experience at multiple companies, including XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) and Echo Global Logistics, Inc., (NASDAQ: ECHO) these executives will be key to further positioning Redwood as the premier tech-enabled logistics provider, according to the company.

Current CIO Scott Cousins will move into a newly formed position leading Redwood Platform Services, the fastest-growing segment of Redwood's portfolio, focusing on TMS and related transportation technology integration, consulting and implementation services.

Rowe joins Redwood with more than 20 years of executive experience. For the past decade, he served as chief technology officer for both XPO Logistics and Echo Global Logistics. He will report to Todd Berger, president of Redwood Logistics.

Prior to joining Redwood, White was vice president of information technology for both DCLI and REZ-1 (now Blume Global), and prior to that was vice president of IT strategic projects for XPO Logistics.

"We have ambitious goals to be the tech leader in the logistics space, and with Nicole's tremendous track record, we are confident that we are now well positioned to leverage technology to optimize the next iteration of the digital supply chain ecosystem," said Mark Yeager, Redwood CEO.

