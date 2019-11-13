Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/13

Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot Trucking Freight Futures Settles

It was a very quiet trading session in the Trucking Freight Futures market coming out of the Veterans Day holiday. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201911) finished the day unchanged at $1.482/mile. Also settling unchanged was the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201911), which ended at $1.350. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) closed fractionally higher to $1.469 and the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201911) dipped slightly to $1.628.

Two of the three Eastern lanes saw trading interest on Tuesday. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201911) moved fractionally higher to $1.903 as did its sister, the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201911), which closed at $1.579. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) in the West dropped 0.3% on the day and finished at $1.141. The remainder of the lanes ended Tuesday unchanged. Open interest remains at 31,000 miles across the 11 markets.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watch List

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watch List – Futures Settlements.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay