FreightWaves NOW: Broker, Shipper, And Carrier Updates LIVE from Chicago Day #2
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 13, 2019 4:56pm   Comments
FreightWaves NOW: Broker, Shipper, And Carrier Updates LIVE from Chicago Day #2

In this special edition of FreightWaves NOW sponsored by J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) 360, Market Expert Donny Gilbert delivers the broker update, Economist Anthony Smith speaks on the current shipper update, and FreightCaster Kyle Cunningham brings the carrier update presented by PowerFleet. All of this coming to you LIVE on Day #2 of FreightWaves LIVE in Chicago!

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves jb hunt transport LogisticsNews Global Markets General

