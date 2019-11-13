Schneider Transportation Management Focuses In On Driver Experience

Schneider Transportation Management, a division of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR), is working to improve the driver experience by utilizing Trucker Tools Book-it-Now, a cloud-based software solution that automates the load booking process for carriers looking to move truckload shipments with brokers.

Schneider manages truckload, intermodal and less-than-truckload (LTL) moves for thousands of customers and carriers on a daily basis. In an industry in which every minute counts, all players can see big returns when one member of the supply chain integrates innovative technologies and efficiencies into its processes.

"Our goal is to be the broker of choice and make it as easy and advantageous as possible forcarriers to do business with us. Trucker Tools helps us realize that vision," said Erin Van Zeeland, Schneider's senior vice president and general manager of Logistics Services.

The company's carrier partners include small carriers and owner-operators. This is a carrier base that is likely already familiar with Trucker Tools via its driver-centric mobile application. The app has been downloaded by over 750,000 independent truckload operators. It gained traction in the trucking community because, in addition to facilitating tracking and visibility solutions, it offers drivers useful information like truck stop listings, routing guides, cheapest fuel locations and parking maps.

The new Book-it-Now feature is integrated into the existing app, meaning carriers that have already downloaded the app can use the feature without needing to download or install anything.

Schneider facilitated easy load booking before working with Trucker Tools, and utilizing the new feature adds another layer of convenience to the process for carriers.

"We've gotten a lot of good feedback from carriers and drivers who are operating on their apps," Van Zeeland said. "Having our freight visible in an easy Book-it-Now process just makes it that much easier to work with Schneider."

Book-it-Now streamlines the booking process for carriers and allows them to book sequential loads at the same time, aiming to provide a better reload experience.

"We see a future where Book-it-Now tools are the preferred option for the carrier because they can see the load details and rate in real time, book it, get a rate confirmation and complete the transaction – simply and instantly," said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and CEO of Trucker Tools. "And for the broker, the variable cost of covering a load goes to near zero."

Image by Peter H from Pixabay