54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 12:08pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares jumped 97.1% to $5.50 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares climbed 33% to $53.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) gained 31.3% to $9.32 after the company announced upbeat Q1 results.
  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares climbed 27.8% to $4.14.
  • Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 20.3% to $41.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) surged 17.4% to $47.89.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) gained 16% to $59.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 14.8% to $3.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) surged 14.7% to $48.19 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares gained 13.6% to $0.3876 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 11.5% to $21.17 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares climbed 11.4% to $21.21.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 11% to $6.06 after the company announced that the Italian Medicines Agency has approved the company's Rucaparib for reimbursement in Italy.
  • Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) climbed 9.6% to $97.50. Kinsale Capital Group will replace Dean Foods in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, November 18.
  • Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 9.2% to $3.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 9.1% to $2.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) gained 7.2% to $5.23.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 6.4% to $3.2670.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 6% to $6.50 after gaining 8.67% on Tuesday.
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 6% to $6.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares tumbled 72.6% to $5.20 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12.0 million underwritten public offering.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares tumbled 51.4% to $0.26 after the company announced a $4 million offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 33.4% to $0.3998 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 24.2% to $2.97 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 22.5% to $0.7351 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 21.2% to $16.06 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $22 per share.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 19.5% to $2.23 following downbeat Q3 results.
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) shares dipped 19.2% to $10.09 following Q3 results.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares declined 19% to $1.73 after it was reported the company's largest shareholder, Thomas H. Lee, will distribute approximately 35.71 million shares of the company's stock to the THL Funds.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) dropped 18.6% to $2.32 following Q3 results.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) tumbled 18.6% to $0.053 despite no company-specific news. The stock has continued on a downward momentum dropping approximately 50% over the past 10 trading sessions.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 17.3% to $0.5705 despite no company-specific news. The stock has been trade lower since November 5th dropping approximately 60%.
  • SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 17% to $9.21 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong 2019 sales guidance..
  • Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) fell 16.5% to $0.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and Q3 sales down from last year.
  • Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 15.5% to $1.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares tumbled 14.7% to $57.49.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 14.5% to $2.9849.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 14.1% to $0.6701 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 12.6% to $15.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • YayYo Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) dropped 12.5% to $3.50. YayYo priced 2.6 million share IPO at $4 per share.
  • Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 11.6% to $1.90 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares fell 11.5% to $0.2703 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 10.5% to $4.3950 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 & FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 10.3% to $1.6050 after the company announced a $55 million common stock offering.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) dipped 10.2% to $35.06, reversing from pre-market strength. The company on its conference call said its fall and winter shipment shifts negatively impacted numbers in Europe and the rest of the world.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) dropped 9.7% to $3.64 following Q3 results.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) dipped 9.4% to $7.52 following downbeat Q3 results.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) dropped 9.4% to $4.2050 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 9.2% to $13.15 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares fell 9% to $29.79 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dropped 9% to $2.11.
  • SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 9% to $0.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares dropped 8% to $2.20.
  • Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) fell 8% to $33.85 after the company announced a $75 million common stock offering.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

