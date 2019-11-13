Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 69 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI) .

. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 15.33% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $262.80. Shares traded up 0.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $207.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.7%.

shares hit $38.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1,239.65. Shares traded down 15.33%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $205.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

shares set a new yearly high of $237.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $37.19 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.

shares broke to $209.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $304.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.19%.

shares set a new yearly high of $47.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.05. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

shares broke to $89.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.

shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.63.

shares set a new 52-week high of $43.41 on Wednesday, moving down 0.67%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $67.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.

shares hit a yearly high of $62.60. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.19. Shares traded up 0.29%.

shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.33.

shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.08 for a change of up 0.16%.

shares hit $26.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $173.13 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.61%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $25.06. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

shares hit $34.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.81. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.32 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $158.34. Shares traded down 0.35%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.02% for the day.

shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.00.

shares broke to $6.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares hit $6.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.5%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $26.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.42%.

shares hit a yearly high of $75.98. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.25 for a change of up 0.72%.

shares broke to $4.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.49%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 30.8%.

shares broke to $36.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.49%.

shares were down 0.97% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.34.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.05%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.20 with a daily change of up 7.52%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.75. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Wednesday, moving up 0.98%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48.

shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.00.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.15 on Wednesday, moving flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $19.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.

shares hit $7.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.0%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.36. The stock was up 12.66% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week high of $3.53 on Wednesday, moving up 38.68%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.99 on Wednesday, moving up 3.61%.

shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.49.

shares were up 3.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00.

shares hit $7.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

shares were up 22.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.31.

shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.84.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.10. Shares traded down 8.67%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.05. The stock was up 94.61% for the day.

shares were up 13.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.75.

shares were up 338.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Wednesday, moving up 91.43%.

shares hit $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 400.0%.

shares were up 105.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.

shares were up 105.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01. Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.41. Shares traded up 8.49%.

