5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 11.0% to $0.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $46.1 million.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 3.9% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Continental Building, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX) stock surged 1.5% to $36.35. The market cap seems to be at $933.1 million.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 22.4% to $14.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock declined 1.8% to $11.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
