Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 11.0% to $0.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $46.1 million.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 3.9% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Continental Building, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX) stock surged 1.5% to $36.35. The market cap seems to be at $933.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 22.4% to $14.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock declined 1.8% to $11.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APDN + CBPX)

44 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Applied DNA Stock Surges On DNA Leather Tagging News; Offering Expected Wednesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Fluent Drops After Q3 Results; Ladenburg Thalmann Shares Climb
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Craft Brew Alliance Surges Following Takeover By Anheuser-Busch; Solid Biosciences Shares Fall
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Charging Forward: 3 Avoidable Teenage Credit Card Mistakes

Some Key Information Is 'Hidden' In Many Earnings Reports — And It Can Cost You