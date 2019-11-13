4 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares increased by 13.4% to $0.76 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock moved upwards by 0.1% to $39.17. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 3.4% to $1.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $176.0 million.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock plummeted 1.2% to $19.15. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
