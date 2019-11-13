5 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock increased by 12.8% to $38.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.00.
Losers
- Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares decreased by 8.5% to $21.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares plummeted 6.0% to $95.49. The market cap seems to be at $13.6 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $102.00.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares plummeted 2.5% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares plummeted 1.3% to $3.47. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
