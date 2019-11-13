Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 7:27am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock increased by 12.8% to $38.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $9.9 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.00.

 

Losers

  • Tower Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares decreased by 8.5% to $21.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares plummeted 6.0% to $95.49. The market cap seems to be at $13.6 billion. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $102.00.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares plummeted 2.5% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares plummeted 1.3% to $3.47. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INPX + DDOG)

44 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 6, 2019
17 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

HEMPLE, They Call Her Alfie Launch New CBD Love Gel: 'We Have A Whole Lot Of Endocannabinoid Receptors In Our Sexual Tissue'

9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session