74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares climbed 331.8% to close at $19.00 on Tuesday after the company announced successful DNA tagging of leather at an Asia-based tannery.
- Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) shares jumped 121.4% to close at $16.23 on Tuesday after Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) agreed to purchase the remaining shares of the company it does not already own in a merger transaction for $16.50 per share in cash.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 23.8% to close at $20.94 ahead of the open following an FDA briefing doc for the company's Vascepa. The doc comes ahead of Thursday's FDA Advisory Committee panel meeting which will consider safety and efficacy for Vascepa.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) rose 23.5% to close at $3.47 after the company agreed to be acquired by Advisor Group for $3.50 per share in cash.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) rose 23.4% to close at $3.69 after the company announced KD025 met its primary endpoint.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) surged 22% to close at $12.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 21.6% to close at $3.66.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 20.7% to close at $4.85.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) gained 20.6% to close at $17.87 after the company reported Q3 results and announced the sale of Androscoggin and Stevens Point Mills for $400 million.
- DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) gained 19.9% to close at $35.25 despite reporting worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) climbed 19.6% to close at $26.09 following strong Q3 results.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) rose 18.6% to close at $36.76 following strong Q3 sales.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) gained 18.4% to close at $9.48.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) climbed 15.2% to close at $3.03 following Q3 results.
- Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) gained 15.1% to close at $33.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) rose 13.6% to close at $27.51 following Q3 results.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) gained 13.1% to close at $8.29.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) rose 12.9% to close at $25.98 after Yageo announced plans to acquire KEMET for $27.20 per share in cash.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 12.9% to close at $9.65 following Q3 results.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 12.8% to close at $7.06.
- Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX) surged 11.7% to close at $35.75.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 11.4% to close at $2.83.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 11% to close at $21.75.
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) rose 10.8% to close at $8.00 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.
- IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) gained 10.8% to close at $43.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) shares jumped 10.5% to close at $198.01 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 10.1% to close at $40.59 following Q3 results.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) rose 9.8% to close at $18.44.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) gained 9.3% to close at $2.93. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 8.8% to close at $0.5603 following Q3 results.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) climbed 8.7% to close at $13.69 following Q3 results.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares gained 8.7% to close at $6.14.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) gained 7.5% to close at $3.00 following Q3 results.
- Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) rose 6.7% to close at $14.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) gained 6.6% to close at $7.40.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) rose 5.5% to close at $21.09 after reporting Q2 results.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) shares rose 5.2% to close at $32.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares tumbled 74.4% to close at $2.82 on Tuesday after the company put Phase I/II study of SGT-001 on clinical hold following notification from the FDA.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPLO) fell 50% to close at $3.10 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares fell 33.9% to close at $1.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares dropped 27.8% to close at $1.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dipped 22.2% to close at $3.79 after reporting Q3 results.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) tumbled 20.2% to close at $3.95.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) fell 19.5% to close at $2.73 after the company issued weak Q4 revenue guidance. BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) dipped 18.2% to close at $11.07 following Q3 results.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) tumbled 17.6% to close at $0.54 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares declined 17.4% to close at $7.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also filed for a $150 million common stock offering through JonesTrading.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) dropped 17% to close at $4.73 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) declined 17% to close at $7.02 following downbeat Q3 results.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) dropped 17% to close at $8.92.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 16.9% to close at $3.59 after reporting Q3 results.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) fell 16.1% to close at $2.39.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) dropped 15.9% to close at $2.54. Oramed announced successful Phase IIb study of oral insulin in Type 2 diabetes.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) shares fell 15.5% to close at $11.77. 5AM Ventures reported a 21.4% stake in Cabaletta Bio.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) dropped 15.4% to close at $14.50 following Q2 results.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares declined 14.4% to close at $182.83 after the company posted Q3 results and announced the Phase 3 portion of the CARDINAL study of Bardoxolone Methyl met primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) dipped 14.4% to close at $3.38.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 12.4% to close at $20.39.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 12.3% to close at $5.84 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 12.3% to close at $2.57 following Q3 results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 11.6% to close at $2.91.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) tumbled 11.5% to close at $2.61.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dropped 11.5% to close at $3.55.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) dipped 11.2% to close at $36.47 following downbeat Q3 results.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 10.6% to close at $17.64.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) shares declined 10.4% to close at $41.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) fell 10.4% to close at $7.92 following Q3 results.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) tumbled 9.3% to close at $13.79 following Q3 results.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares dropped 8.4% to close at $3.83.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 8.1% to close at $13.21 after reporting Q3 results.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 7.6% to close at $32.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) fell 7.5% to close at $156.14 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $700 million buyback.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares fell 6.6% to close at $8.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) dropped 6.6% to close at $52.76.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.