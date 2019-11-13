Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 4:10am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee in Washington, DC at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin is set to speak in Greensboro, North Carolina at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in La Crosse, Wisconsin at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for October will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in Wilmington, Delaware at 7:30 p.m. ET.

