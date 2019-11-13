Tesla's Chinese Competitor Raises $400 million

Chinese electric vehicles maker Xiaopeng Motors has raised $400 million in a Series C funding round, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

What Happened

Xiaopeng Motors, better known as Xpeng, said it raised money from both corporate and individual investors, including electronics manufacturer Xiaomi Corporation (OTC: XIACF).

Xiaomi, whose CEO and co-founder Lei Jun was one of the angel investors in Xpeng, will also serve as a strategic advisor to the startup.

“Xiaomi Corporation and Xpeng Motors have achieved significant progress through in-depth collaboration in developing technologies connecting smart phones and smart cars,” Lei said in a statement.

“We believe that this strategic investment will further deepen our partnership with Xpeng in advancing innovation for intelligent hardware and the Internet of Things.”

Previous Rounds

Xpeng previously raised $314 million from China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) and Taiwan-based electronics maker Foxconn Technology Group (OTC: HNHPF) in January 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) competitor raised another $570 million in Series B funding in Aug. 2018 from multiple investment firms, including China’s Hillhouse Capital.

What’s Next

Xpeng unveiled its first model G3 SUV in November 2018, in a price range of $28,500 to $40,000, not including the subsidies granted by the Chinese government for environment-friendly vehicles.

The company’s second model P7 was announced in April 2019. Its deliveries are expected to start in the second quarter of 2020, according to the South China Morning Post.