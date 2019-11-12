3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock increased by 3.4% to $3.04. The market cap stands at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock fell 0.4% to $365.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $214.1 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $353.00.
