7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kemet, Inc. (NYSE: KEM) stock rose 12.2% to $25.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.
- DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE: DXC) stock surged 2.2% to $30.01. The market cap stands at $7.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 2.0% to $24.27.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 1.6% to $14.26. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock increased by 1.1% to $27.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $64.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock rose 1.0% to $210.20. The market cap stands at $106.0 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $240.00.
Losers
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock decreased by 0.4% to $3.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
