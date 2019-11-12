58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares jumped 30.8% to close at $14.14 on Monday after reporting strong Q3 results.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 30% to close at $20.80. 89bio priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) rose 25.2% to close at $13.92.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) shares jumped 24.7% to close at $22.95 on Monday after the company announced it would be acquired by OpenText for $23 per share in cash.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares gained 21.3% to close at $5.97
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares climbed 18.8% to close at $2.09 on Monday.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) rose 18.1% to close at $2.54.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 17.7% to close at $4.92.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares rose 17.5% to close at $0.2663 after the company announced that Anthony Fernando was appointed as the new President and CEO.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares gained 15.8% to close at $4.70.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) gained 13.2% to close at $4.89 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares climbed 12.3% to close at $45.41 on continued upward momentum. The stock has increased roughly 210% since its IPO in August 7.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) gained 11.7% to close at $2.78.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged 11.7% to close at $12.15.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) jumped 11.7% to close at $2.49.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) rose 11.4% to close at $10.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 11.2% to close at $34.38.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 11% to close at $217.01 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also had raised its FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 10.9% to close at $3.06.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares jumped 10.8% to close at $5.99.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) jumped 10.6% to close at $3.76 after the company reported strategic divestiture of San Antonio Refinery, related assets to Starlight for $63 million in cash.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares rose 10.3% to close at $9.03.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares surged 10% to close at $13.53.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) gained 10% to close at $15.57. Credit Suisse maintained Switch with an Outperform and raised the price target from $18 to $19.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) gained 9.7% to close at $7.90.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) shares gained 8.4% to close at $80.57.
- CENTOGENE B.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) shares gained 7.2% to close at $13.92.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) climbed 5.1% to close at $62.25 following a media report KKR is considering buying the company.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) rose 5.1% to close at $12.86 after falling 12.57% on Friday.
Losers
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares dipped 70.7% to close at $0.80 on Monday after an adverse FDA verdict on its lead drug Tlando, previously known as LPCN 1021. Lipocine said Monday the FDA said "nay" for the third time for its Tlando, an oral testosterone replacement therapy for use in adult males for treating conditions associated with hypogonadism, which is a deficiency of endogenous testosterone. The complete response letter, or CRL, issued by the FDA signaling the application cannot be approved in the present form, pointed to one deficiency — the efficacy trial not meeting the three secondary endpoints for maximal testosterone concentration. The CRL, however, did not identify issues related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) dropped 68% to close at $0.6660 after the company reported that the TreeTopp global pivotal study of varlitinib in biliary tract cancer did not meet its co-primary endpoint.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) dropped 52.9% to close at $39.02 after the company announced a 44% patient discontinuation rate in its NC318 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares fell 30.3% to close at $19.60.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NASDAQ: TMST) dropped 25.7% to close at $5.47.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) fell 19.8% to close at $3.48. Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) reported a merger agreement to create a combined biopharmaceutical company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals also reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- 36KR HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ: KRKR) fell 17.8% to close at $10.74.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) dropped 16.7% to close at $2.95 after the company reported second-quarter revenue of CA$6.51 million ($4.9 million)on Monday and announced a partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF).
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares declined 15.2% to close at $14.48.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) dipped 15.2% to close at $4.40.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) tumbled 14.9% to close at $35.40. FibroGen reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results after the closing bell.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) fell 14.2% to close at $5.15 on continued momentum after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering for up to $750 million.
- Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ: PNRL) fell 14% to close at $ 2.15.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) dipped 13.2% to close at $21.24. The stock rallied approximately 8.5% on Q3 earnings and is now trading below its price level before earnings were released.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) tumbled 12.6% to close at $1.87 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 38% following the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results last Thursday.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) dropped 12.1% to close at $10.02.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) fell 11.8% to close at $2.93 after the company reported strategic update and operational restructuring.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) dipped 10.6% to close at $4.45.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) dropped 10.4% to close at $3.96.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) dropped 10.3% to close at $3.14.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares declined 10.2% to close at $7.99.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) dropped 9.9% to close at $3.66.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) fell 8.4% to close at $9.27 after climbing 8.47% on Friday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 7.9% to close at $3.15.
- MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) fell 7.6% to close at $55.45.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) dropped 6.1% to close at $1.86 after the company cut its electric car subsidies. The Chinese car sales have also declined for 16 consecutive months in October.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) dropped 6.1% to close at $5.59. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $25 to $8.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares dropped 6% to close at $2.54 following weak Q3 earnings.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) dipped 5.5% to close at $29.83 after Susquehanna downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral.
