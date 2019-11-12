Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, JD.com Post Record Singles Day Sales
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 12, 2019 12:02am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, JD.com Post Record Singles Day Sales

Chinese e-commerce behemoths Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) grossed over $68 billion in Singles Day sales Monday.

What Happened

Alibaba alone sold goods worth over $38.4 billion in total, surpassing the $30.8 billion it grossed last year by 26%, the company said in a statement.

The e-commerce giant crossed the $10-billion mark during the first 30 minutes of the sale.

Its main competitor JD.com reported sales of $29.17 billion during the holiday. Last year the company reached $23 billion in transaction volume.

The 24-hour Singles Day sale saw 1.3 billion orders being processed on Alibaba’s platform alone, with participation from more than 200,000 brands, the company said.

Apart from local vendors, sellers from Japan, the U.S., South Korea, Australia and Germany made the largest sales in terms of gross merchandise volume on Alibaba.

Why It Matters

The Nov. 11 sale was closely monitored by investors and market analysts, according to Bloomberg, who were looking for clues for the impact of China’s trade war with the U.S. on the country’s consumer market.

China’s economic growth slowed down to 6% in the third quarter that ended on Sept. 30, its lowest number in nearly 30 years, Fortune reported.

What’s Next

JD.com will announce its financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 15.

Alibaba reported 40% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth earlier this month.

Price Action

Alibaba shares closed Monday's session down 0.24% at $186.71, while JD.com shares closed down slightly at $33.21, gaining back 0.18% in the after-hours session. 

Related Links: 

PreMarket Prep Recap: Looking Under The Hood Of The S&P 500 Index

Report: Alibaba's $15B Hong Kong IPO Coming At End Of November

Posted-In: Bloomberg China e-commerce FortuneNews Retail Sales Global Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + JD)

PreMarket Prep Recap: Looking Under The Hood Of The S&P 500 Index
JD.com Option Traders Betting Big On Earnings Beat
After Slow Start, Week Might Gain Pace As Retail Sales, Inflation Data, Walmart Loom
Alibaba Singles' Day Sales Hit $28B
Cramer Weighs In On Nike, Beyond Meat And More
Alibaba Funnels $3.3 Billion Into Logistics Arm As E-commerce Demands Intensify
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Impeachment: The Trump-Ukraine Inquiry Goes Public This Week