These Are The Winners Of The Inaugural WeTrader Paper Trading Competition
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 10:53am   Comments
The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition , a 5-week paper trading contest hosted by the zero-commission trading platform Webull, has officially ended. Here’s a look at how the 83 contestants—the top 10 portfolios from each weekly round of the contest and 50 of the most popular participants—faired in the final round, and who took home the grand prize of either $40,000 in student debt payments or a new Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3. 

1st Place

NAME: Tycoon
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND RETURN: 38.29%
TOTAL PROFITS: $90,587.19
STOCKS TRADED ON THE FINAL DAY: Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN), Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC)

2nd Place

NAME: hal****ge
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND RETURN: 24.21%
TOTAL PROFITS: $40,049.80
STOCKS TRADED ON THE FINAL DAY: Nextcure, AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB), Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI), OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN), NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK), Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX), Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI)

3rd Place

NAME: jer****my
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND RETURN: 18.55%
TOTAL PROFITS: $36,933.37
STOCKS TRADED ON THE FINAL DAY: Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN), AnaptysBio, Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM), ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI), Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB), Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON), SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL), Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS), AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH), McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR), AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY), Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB).

4th Place

NAME: cas****com
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND RETURN: 17.95%
TOTAL PROFITS: $20,543.92
STOCKS TRADED ON THE FINAL DAY: Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY), PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO), Ubiquiti, Dermira, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD)

5th Place

NAME: David
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND RETURN: 12.7%
TOTAL PROFITS: -$14,824.76
STOCKS TRADED ON THE FINAL DAY: Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV), Eventbrite, SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK), Scientific Games, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN), Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z), NextCure

A portion of the paper profits from the competition will also be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children. In all, 5,267 of traders generated $7,644,436 in profits, of which $7,644 is being donated. 

Webull is a content partner of Benzinga

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Benzinga. By participating in the WeTrader Competition you are providing information to Webull and not to any other party. The information provided will be used in conjunction with the following Privacy Policy found at https://www.webull.com/policy
No content on the Benzinga website shall be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, options or other investment products. All information and data on the website are for reference only and no historical data shall be considered as the basis for judging future trends.

Posted-In: Webull WeTraderNews

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

