Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 112 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

. Imagin Medical (OTC: IMEXF) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 12.07% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Monday:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $74.22. Shares then traded down 0.72%.

