Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Before 10 a.m. Monday, 74 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM).
- In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high
- InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 3.73% afterwards.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.87. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares hit $234.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.88.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $80.68. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.26. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares hit $96.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were up 1.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.96.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit $96.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.59.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $46.41 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.21.
- AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares were up 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.50 for a change of up 1.92%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares were down 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $278.96 for a change of down 0.09%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.12 on Monday, moving up 0.18%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $155.82 on Monday morning, moving down 0.32%.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares hit $118.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $111.10.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.27. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.36 on Monday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) shares set a new 52-week high of $177.92 on Monday, moving up 2.06%.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,440.55. Shares traded up 1.31%.
- Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.86. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Monday, moving up 0.41%.
- J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $100.58. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) shares were up 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.19.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.66. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- Valley National (NASDAQ: VLYPO) shares hit a yearly high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) shares hit $7.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.70. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
- Canadian Western Bank (OTC: CBWBF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.71. Shares traded up 0.91%.
- Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.12 Monday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares hit a yearly high of $65.04. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares set a new yearly high of $12.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.57%.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares were up 0.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.98 for a change of up 0.11%.
- Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.28. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares were up 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.00 for a change of up 1.78%.
- InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.67. The stock traded up 6.27% on the session.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.43 on Monday, moving up 1.57%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.77.
- Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.99 with a daily change of down 0.11%.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.86 for a change of up 0.35%.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.79. Shares traded up 1.88%.
- Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares broke to $54.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
- CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
- Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.45 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares hit a yearly high of $23.44. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.74.
- Allegro Merger (NASDAQ: ALGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.49%.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares hit $16.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.78%.
- SWK Holdings (OTC: SWKH) shares hit a yearly high of $13.50. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.52. The stock traded up 6.0% on the session.
- Lion One Metals (OTC: LOMLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.85. The stock traded down 3.73% on the session.
- 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ: TURN) shares were up 0.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.30 for a change of up 0.44%.
- OLB Group (OTC: OLBG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.51. Shares traded flat%.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.40 with a daily change of up 5.83%.
- Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.97. The stock traded up 5.37% on the session.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.98 on Monday, moving up 4.69%.
- Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.00 on Monday, moving up 0.91%.
- ICTS International (OTC: ICTSF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.08%.
- Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.
- Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- FitLife Brands (OTC: FTLF) shares hit $11.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.75%.
- TNR Technical (OTC: TNRK) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.50.
- Delta Resources (OTC: GOLHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Oxford Bank (OTC: OXBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- 3D MakerJet (OTC: MRJT) shares hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 158.1%.
- In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.0016. Shares traded up 6.67%.
