Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. Monday, 74 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) .

. In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 3.73% afterwards.

was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 3.73% afterwards.



Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.87. Shares traded up 0.43%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.87. Shares traded up 0.43%. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares hit $234.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.

shares hit $234.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.88.

shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.88. CGI (NYSE: GIB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $80.68. Shares traded up 0.51%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $80.68. Shares traded up 0.51%. Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.26%. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.26. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.26. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares hit $96.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.

shares hit $96.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were up 1.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.96.

shares were up 1.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.96. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit $96.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.

shares hit $96.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.59.

shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.59. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $46.41 with a daily change of up 0.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $46.41 with a daily change of up 0.55%. FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.21.

shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.21. AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares were up 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.50 for a change of up 1.92%.

shares were up 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.50 for a change of up 1.92%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares were down 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $278.96 for a change of down 0.09%.

shares were down 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $278.96 for a change of down 0.09%. Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.12 on Monday, moving up 0.18%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $134.12 on Monday, moving up 0.18%. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $155.82 on Monday morning, moving down 0.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $155.82 on Monday morning, moving down 0.32%. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares hit $118.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.

shares hit $118.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $111.10.

shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $111.10. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.27. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.27. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.36 on Monday morning, moving up 0.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.36 on Monday morning, moving up 0.24%. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) shares set a new 52-week high of $177.92 on Monday, moving up 2.06%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $177.92 on Monday, moving up 2.06%. Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,440.55. Shares traded up 1.31%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,440.55. Shares traded up 1.31%. Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.86. Shares traded up 1.12%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.86. Shares traded up 1.12%. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Monday, moving up 0.41%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Monday, moving up 0.41%. J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $100.58. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $100.58. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) shares were up 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.19.

shares were up 0.53% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.19. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $125.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.66. Shares traded up 0.22%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.66. Shares traded up 0.22%. Valley National (NASDAQ: VLYPO) shares hit a yearly high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) shares hit $7.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%.

shares hit $7.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.70. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.70. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session. Canadian Western Bank (OTC: CBWBF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.71. Shares traded up 0.91%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.71. Shares traded up 0.91%. Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.12 Monday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.12 Monday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares hit a yearly high of $65.04. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $65.04. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session. Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares set a new yearly high of $12.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $12.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.57%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.57%. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares were up 0.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.98 for a change of up 0.11%.

shares were up 0.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.98 for a change of up 0.11%. Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $39.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.3% for the day. Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.28. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.28. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares were up 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.00 for a change of up 1.78%.

shares were up 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.00 for a change of up 1.78%. InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.67. The stock traded up 6.27% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.67. The stock traded up 6.27% on the session. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.43 on Monday, moving up 1.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $41.43 on Monday, moving up 1.57%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.77.

shares were up 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.77. Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.99 with a daily change of down 0.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.99 with a daily change of down 0.11%. Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.86 for a change of up 0.35%.

shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.86 for a change of up 0.35%. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.79. Shares traded up 1.88%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.79. Shares traded up 1.88%. Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares broke to $54.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.

shares broke to $54.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%. CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $33.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%. Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.45 with a daily change of down 0.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.45 with a daily change of down 0.06%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares hit a yearly high of $23.44. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.44. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%. FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.74.

shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.74. Allegro Merger (NASDAQ: ALGR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.49%. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares hit $16.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.78%.

shares hit $16.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.78%. SWK Holdings (OTC: SWKH) shares hit a yearly high of $13.50. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.50. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session. NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.52. The stock traded up 6.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.52. The stock traded up 6.0% on the session. Lion One Metals (OTC: LOMLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.85. The stock traded down 3.73% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.85. The stock traded down 3.73% on the session. 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ: TURN) shares were up 0.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.30 for a change of up 0.44%.

shares were up 0.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.30 for a change of up 0.44%. OLB Group (OTC: OLBG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.51. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.51. Shares traded flat%. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.40 with a daily change of up 5.83%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.40 with a daily change of up 5.83%. Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.97. The stock traded up 5.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.97. The stock traded up 5.37% on the session. Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.98 on Monday, moving up 4.69%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $6.98 on Monday, moving up 4.69%. Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.00 on Monday, moving up 0.91%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $8.00 on Monday, moving up 0.91%. ICTS International (OTC: ICTSF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.08%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.08%. Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%. Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. FitLife Brands (OTC: FTLF) shares hit $11.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.75%.

shares hit $11.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.75%. TNR Technical (OTC: TNRK) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.50.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.50. Delta Resources (OTC: GOLHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Oxford Bank (OTC: OXBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. 3D MakerJet (OTC: MRJT) shares hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 158.1%.

shares hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 158.1%. In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.0016. Shares traded up 6.67%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.