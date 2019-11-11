9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUIK) stock rose 6.7% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $42.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on August 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.00.
- Ceragon Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares rose 2.8% to $1.87. The market cap stands at $239.0 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 05, the current rating is at Perform.
Losers
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock plummeted 2.2% to $3.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares fell 2.1% to $34.31. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on November 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
- Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock fell 1.7% to $92.45. The market cap seems to be at $92.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $90.00.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) stock fell 1.4% to $52.11. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock fell 1.3% to $48.20. The market cap seems to be at $209.7 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares declined 1.0% to $61.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $77.00.
