5 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 3.8% to $6.55 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares surged 2.8% to $9.56. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on November 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- argenx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares increased by 1.4% to $129.38. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $137.00.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $190.91. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $193.00.
Losers
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock declined 0.8% to $57.40 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
