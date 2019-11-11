Market Overview

5 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares rose 3.8% to $6.55 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares surged 2.8% to $9.56. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on November 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • argenx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares increased by 1.4% to $129.38. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $137.00.
  • Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $190.91. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $193.00.

 

Losers

  • Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock declined 0.8% to $57.40 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

