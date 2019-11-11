FreightWaves LIVE Forecast Update: Snow, Cold Snap Coming To Chicago

There's a big chill and some snow heading to the freight industry's hottest event, FreightWaves LIVE Chicago. But don't fret – you will be glued to your seat in the warmth of McCormick Place, not wanting to miss any of the excitement.

More than 1,400 people are coming to FreightWaves LIVE, the premier freight conference of the year. It will feature quick-fire demos of the latest technologies, keynote presentations from top-ranked speakers and visionary fireside chats designed to keep everyone there on the cusp of the latest trends and factors impacting the freight industry as we head into 2020. As of this afternoon, Nov. 9, tickets are still available. But we're nearly sold out, so get them fast.

People are coming from all areas of the United States and the world to experience this exciting, fun and high-tech event. McCormick Place is the largest convention center in North America. Although you'll be spending most of your time indoors, the weather in Chicago may affect your travel plans. The forecast hasn't changed much since the last update yesterday, November 8. Here's the latest outlook.

If you're a warm weather fan, Mother Nature won't be kind to you in Chicago. Bring a heavy coat, gloves and a scarf for the few minutes you'll be spending outside.

If you're arriving on Sunday, Nov. 10, you'll beat the snow to the chase. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high around 42 degrees Fahrenheit (5.5 Celsius), the warmest reading you'll see the entire time at FreightWaves LIVE. Then, the weather gets messy as rain Sunday evening changes to snow overnight, the low dropping to around 30 F.

Snow showers will continue on Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), with one to three inches of accumulation possible. The high that day will be only around 32 F. Snow chances fade Monday night with a low around 15 F. Watch out for icy spots on sidewalks and in parking lots.

Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing the entire two days and nights of FreightWaves LIVE, Nov. 12 and 13. Frigid afternoon highs will range from 25 to 30 F, with lows in the teens late night/early morning. At least there will be plenty of sunshine each day if you have to step outside for a moment. Then, there's a chance of snow showers returning Wednesday night and Thursday.

The wind will add an extra bite to the air. Gusts of 25 to 35 mph will create wind chills of zero to five degrees Monday night and early Tuesday, then again Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Our suggestion – simply stay indoors and enjoy the event!

Now, some people may think this level of cold isn't unusual in Chicago this time of year, but it is. The average high/low for the Windy City in mid-November is 50/34 degrees. So during FreightWaves LIVE, the daytime high temperatures will be colder than the normal low temperatures. But, hopefully, everyone will forget about the weather once they get there.

Safe travels, and see you in Chicago!

Image by David Mark from Pixabay