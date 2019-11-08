Market Overview

WTT?!?: The Curious Case Of The Krispy Kreme Kingpin
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 08, 2019
WTT?!?: The Curious Case Of The Krispy Kreme Kingpin

On today's episode Dooner and Chad are talking to Krispy Kreme "Donut Guy" Jayson Gonzalez, TikTok trucker jonmosslol dials in to talk about the power of social media for truckers, we got news about GMs sale of the Lordstown plant, the trade war costing Americans $38B, this week's DHL Supply Chain/FreightWaves Pricing Power Index, Emily Szink shares her FreightWaves Live inspired Dean's List, and much much more. Bang your little cowbell all the way to Chicago with us.

Image by skeeze from Pixabay

