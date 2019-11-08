Veterans Day Deals: Businesses Say Thanks With Free Coffee, Pizza, Clothing And Dental Work

Several businesses are saying thank you to veterans who served the country with discounts surrounding the Veterans Day holiday.

Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11.

To celebrate Veterans and all that they’ve done for this country, we are offering a Free Coffee and Breakfast item in the app from 11/8-11/11. Thank you for your service and Happy Veterans Day. pic.twitter.com/o5i1JtVbJ5 — Pilot Flying J (@PilotFlyingJ) November 8, 2019

Vets can get free doughnuts from Dunkin Brands Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ: DNKN) Dunkin' Donuts, discounts at Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS), Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) and Target (NYSE: TGT) stores, among many others. There's also free chicken wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.

From now until Monday, U.S. veterans and military can purchase a year of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime for $40 off.

In all, more than 100 national or regional chain businesses are offering discounts to military veterans with valid ID this weekend and next week - some for a couple days on either side of the holiday.

This Veteran's Day, we'd like to thank all those that have served to protect our freedoms! ALL Veterans AND Active Military (with ID) get to eat for FREE from a special menu (with drink purchase) It's our turn to serve you! Tag a Veteran to make sure they don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/2ckC3u6m1I — Hooters Arizona (@hootersarizona) November 8, 2019

Even Chuck E. Cheese is offering free pizzas to veterans on Monday.

Those are just a few of the hundreds of offers you can find advertised on social media and marquee sign boards across the country.

At IHOP, the red, white and blueberry pancake combo is free to vets. At Shoney's the whole breakfast bar is free Monday morning for vets. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is offereing a free cup of coffee.

Veterans can also get into National Parks for free on Monday, get comped tickets to the University of Massachusetts home basketball game against Northeastern, get a discount on motorcycle parts, or take a free tour of the Jack Daniels distillery.

As a long-time and committed supporter of the military, we are once again saluting our veterans. This year, the Jack Daniel Distillery will offer free tours to all former, retired and active U.S, military from Nov 9-11, 2019. We look forward to seeing you soon. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/kEh1H6g5St — Jack Daniel's (@JackDaniels_US) November 8, 2019

The most unusual Veterans Day day benefit might be at Infinity Dental in Las Vegas, where vets can get some free work done on their teeth.