Veterans Day Deals: Businesses Say Thanks With Free Coffee, Pizza, Clothing And Dental Work

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019 4:35pm   Comments
Several businesses are saying thank you to veterans who served the country with discounts surrounding the Veterans Day holiday.

Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11.

Vets can get free doughnuts from Dunkin Brands Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ: DNKN) Dunkin' Donuts, discounts at Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS), Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) and Target (NYSE: TGT) stores, among many others. There's also free chicken wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.

From now until Monday, U.S. veterans and military can purchase a year of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime for $40 off.

In all, more than 100 national or regional chain businesses are offering discounts to military veterans with valid ID this weekend and next week - some for a couple days on either side of the holiday.

See Also: 'The Science Is There': A Former Green Beret On How Cannabis Can Help Veterans With PTSD

Even Chuck E. Cheese is offering free pizzas to veterans on Monday.

Those are just a few of the hundreds of offers you can find advertised on social media and marquee sign boards across the country.

At IHOP, the red, white and blueberry pancake combo is free to vets. At Shoney's the whole breakfast bar is free Monday morning for vets. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is offereing a free cup of coffee.

Veterans can also get into National Parks for free on Monday, get comped tickets to the University of Massachusetts home basketball game against Northeastern, get a discount on motorcycle parts, or take a free tour of the Jack Daniels distillery. 

The most unusual Veterans Day day benefit might be at Infinity Dental in Las Vegas, where vets can get some free work done on their teeth.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

