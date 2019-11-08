Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/8
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 08, 2019 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/8

Freight Futures market to watch today: Van National Average (VNU)

The Trucking Freight Futures markets appear to be nestled into a fairly narrow and comfortable trading band. On Thursday, the spot National contract (FUT.VNU201911) settled fractionally lower to $1.484/mile as did the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201911), which fell by 0.2% to $1.626. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201911) inched up 0.1% to $1.471 while the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201911) ended the trading session unchanged at $1.356. The forward curve for the National average (FWD.VNU) supports this sentiment with rates in a $0.20 band through the end of 2020. This said, the ongoing U.S.-China tariff discussions could certainly flip the market in an instant.

Looking at the East, the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA201911) and the ATL to PHI (FUT.VAP201911) contracts both rose by 0.2% to settle at $1.901 and $1.582, respectively. The West region was driven fractionally lower by a 0.6% decline in the spot SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) to $1.150. In the South, a fractional rise in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201911) to $1.738 was offset by a similar drop in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201911) to $0.974.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: DATVF.VNU, FWD.VNU

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight freight futures FreightwavesNews Futures Markets

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

EasyJet Buys Thomas Cook Slots At Gatwick And Bristol

Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market