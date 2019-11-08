Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

65 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019 1:15pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares climbed 41.4% to $5.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) rose 38.5% to $4.4180 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) gained 32.8% to $172.64 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results up from last year.
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) gained 28.9% to $67.54 after the company reported Q3 results and raised full-year revenue outlook.
  • Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares gained 25.8% to $8.77 on continued momentum after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales up from last year.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 25.5% to $5.42 following Q3 results. The company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales and a 42% year-over-year drop in cash burn.
  • Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 25.2% to $8.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 19.8% to $26.68.
  • QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares rose 18.7% to $15.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also initiated a review of strategic alternative.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 18.5% to $7.80 following Q3 results.
  • Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares rose 18.1% to $31.88.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) climbed 17.3% to $3.25.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares surged 17.1% to $14.43.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 16.8% to $94.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance on the higher end of estimates.
  • Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) surged 16.8% to $4.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) gained 16.4% to $5.61 following Q3 results.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) climbed 16% to $15.06 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares rose 15.8% to $20.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) gained 15.1% to $28.00 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance..
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) rose 15% to $34.65. Yelp reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 14.4% to $4.38 after the company's President & CEO bought 100K shares at an average price of $3.63 per share.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 14.4% to $4.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) climbed 13.3% to $16.02.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 13.3% to $10.45 following Q2 results.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) climbed 12.3% to $38.40.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) gained 12.3% to $9.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) rose 12% to $37.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) climbed 11.5% to $23.04 after the company reported Phase 2 data from its Lifileucel metastatic melanoma trial, which showed a 35% objective response rate.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 11.3% to $8.36 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 9.5% to $4.8650 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) rose 8.3% to $67.88 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised FY2019 EPS guidance.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 5.7% to $2.97 after falling 65.05% on Thursday.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) rose 5.4% to $30.14.
  • The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) rose 4% to $138.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) shares rose 3.9% to $58.74 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced a $500 million buyback program.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares tumbled 71.5% to $10.31 after the company reported that its Etokimab ATLAS Phase 2b trial in moderate-to-sever Atopic Dermatitis failed to meet its primary endpoint. The company also reported Q3 EPS down from last year.
  • Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) fell 55.1% to $2.9001 after the company reported Q3 results and announced CEO resignation.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dipped 40.8% to $1.1899 following Q3 results.
  • Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) dropped 38.6% to $7.28 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
  • DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares declined 31% to $3.1720 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) shares fell 29.2% to $72.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimate.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) dropped 26.6% to $1.79. Therapix Biosciences announced the discontinuation of negotiations on a previously announced proposed merger with Destiny Biosciences Global Corp.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) fell 24% to $53.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) dipped 21.5% to $3.00.
  • Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 21.3% to $23.56 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
  • U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) tumbled 21% to $42.65 after reporting Q3 results.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 20.5% to $0.6000 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) dropped 20.5% to $2.2501 following Q3 results.
  • Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares declined 18% to $30.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) fell 17.3% to $25.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) dipped 16.8% to $11.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) shares fell 16.8% to $2.88 after the company issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dipped 16% to $7.26 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) dropped 15.3% to $8.31 following Q4 results.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares declined 14.7% to $5.80.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLV) dipped 14.5% to $16.53 after the company announced it expects FY19 net sales to be in the range of $598M-$606M vs. $607.16M estimate.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) dropped 14.1% to $34.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 13% to $5.82.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 12.7% to $1.4406 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 12.7% to $5.84.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) tumbled 11.5% to $44.30 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY2019 sales guidance.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) dropped 11.3% to $3.38 following weak Q3 sales.
  • Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 10.6% to $8.94 after the company issued FY19 EPS sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) fell 10% to $2.60. Affimed priced its 12 million share offering at $2.50 per share.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 6.9% to $16.82. Gap’s President and CEO Art Peck is stepping down immediately, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company also updated its adjusted EPS expectations for the whole year to be lower, between $1.70 and $1.75, down from an earlier $2.05 to $2.15.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFMD + AAXN)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Duke Energy Earnings Top Views
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Therapix Calls Off Merger, Alimera's Reverse Split, 2 Biotechs To Debut
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
3 Industrial Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Facebook, Google Considering Changes In Political Ad Policies