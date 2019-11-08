65 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares climbed 41.4% to $5.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) rose 38.5% to $4.4180 after reporting Q3 results.
- Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) gained 32.8% to $172.64 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) gained 28.9% to $67.54 after the company reported Q3 results and raised full-year revenue outlook.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares gained 25.8% to $8.77 on continued momentum after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales up from last year.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 25.5% to $5.42 following Q3 results. The company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales and a 42% year-over-year drop in cash burn.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 25.2% to $8.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 19.8% to $26.68.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares rose 18.7% to $15.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also initiated a review of strategic alternative.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 18.5% to $7.80 following Q3 results.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares rose 18.1% to $31.88.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) climbed 17.3% to $3.25.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares surged 17.1% to $14.43.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 16.8% to $94.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance on the higher end of estimates.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) surged 16.8% to $4.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) gained 16.4% to $5.61 following Q3 results.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) climbed 16% to $15.06 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares rose 15.8% to $20.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) gained 15.1% to $28.00 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance..
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) rose 15% to $34.65. Yelp reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 14.4% to $4.38 after the company's President & CEO bought 100K shares at an average price of $3.63 per share.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 14.4% to $4.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) climbed 13.3% to $16.02.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 13.3% to $10.45 following Q2 results.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) climbed 12.3% to $38.40.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) gained 12.3% to $9.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) rose 12% to $37.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) climbed 11.5% to $23.04 after the company reported Phase 2 data from its Lifileucel metastatic melanoma trial, which showed a 35% objective response rate.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 11.3% to $8.36 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 9.5% to $4.8650 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) rose 8.3% to $67.88 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised FY2019 EPS guidance.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 5.7% to $2.97 after falling 65.05% on Thursday.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) rose 5.4% to $30.14.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) rose 4% to $138.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) shares rose 3.9% to $58.74 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced a $500 million buyback program.
Losers
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares tumbled 71.5% to $10.31 after the company reported that its Etokimab ATLAS Phase 2b trial in moderate-to-sever Atopic Dermatitis failed to meet its primary endpoint. The company also reported Q3 EPS down from last year.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) fell 55.1% to $2.9001 after the company reported Q3 results and announced CEO resignation.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dipped 40.8% to $1.1899 following Q3 results.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) dropped 38.6% to $7.28 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares declined 31% to $3.1720 after reporting Q3 results.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) shares fell 29.2% to $72.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimate.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) dropped 26.6% to $1.79. Therapix Biosciences announced the discontinuation of negotiations on a previously announced proposed merger with Destiny Biosciences Global Corp.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) fell 24% to $53.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) dipped 21.5% to $3.00.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 21.3% to $23.56 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) tumbled 21% to $42.65 after reporting Q3 results.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 20.5% to $0.6000 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) dropped 20.5% to $2.2501 following Q3 results.
- Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares declined 18% to $30.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) fell 17.3% to $25.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) dipped 16.8% to $11.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) shares fell 16.8% to $2.88 after the company issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dipped 16% to $7.26 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) dropped 15.3% to $8.31 following Q4 results.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares declined 14.7% to $5.80.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLV) dipped 14.5% to $16.53 after the company announced it expects FY19 net sales to be in the range of $598M-$606M vs. $607.16M estimate.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) dropped 14.1% to $34.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 13% to $5.82.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 12.7% to $1.4406 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 12.7% to $5.84.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) tumbled 11.5% to $44.30 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY2019 sales guidance.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) dropped 11.3% to $3.38 following weak Q3 sales.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 10.6% to $8.94 after the company issued FY19 EPS sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) fell 10% to $2.60. Affimed priced its 12 million share offering at $2.50 per share.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 6.9% to $16.82. Gap’s President and CEO Art Peck is stepping down immediately, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company also updated its adjusted EPS expectations for the whole year to be lower, between $1.70 and $1.75, down from an earlier $2.05 to $2.15.
