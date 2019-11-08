36Kr Holdings Opens Below IPO Price

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR), made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $12.58 per ADS after being priced at $14.50 per ADS.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "KRKR."

36Kr Holdings is a Chinese website that tracks startup fundraising in the country.

Credit Suisse, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and AMTD Global Markets Limited are acting as joint bookrunners of this offering. Needham & Company and Tiger Brokers Limited are acting as co-managers.