Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 88 companies made new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Global Capital Partners (OTC: GCPL) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) 's stock saw the least upside, plunging 63.96% after reaching a new 52-week high.

's stock saw the least upside, plunging 63.96% after reaching a new 52-week high.



Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $124.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%. Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares were down 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.08.

shares were down 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.08. Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares set a new yearly high of $179.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $179.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares broke to $232.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.37%.

shares broke to $232.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.37%. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $184.54 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $184.54 with a daily change of up 0.65%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares were up 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.40.

shares were up 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.40. Hess (NYSE: HES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.08. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.08. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.81. Shares traded up 1.22%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.81. Shares traded up 1.22%. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.68. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.68. The stock was down 0.11% for the day. WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) stock set a new 52-week high of $301.28 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $301.28 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%. Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares set a new yearly high of $127.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $127.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares hit $102.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.

shares hit $102.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $152.49. Shares traded up 2.39%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $152.49. Shares traded up 2.39%. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares hit a yearly high of $116.38. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $116.38. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session. RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares set a new yearly high of $74.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $74.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.99. The stock was up 34.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $174.99. The stock was up 34.8% for the day. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $128.96 on Friday, moving up 1.5%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $128.96 on Friday, moving up 1.5%. Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,387.68 on Friday morning, moving up 1.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,387.68 on Friday morning, moving up 1.58%. Xerox Holdings (NYSE: XRX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.57. Shares traded up 2.92%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.57. Shares traded up 2.92%. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.24 for a change of up 0.16%.

shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.24 for a change of up 0.16%. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.73. Shares traded down 0.1%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.73. Shares traded down 0.1%. Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%. Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.48 on Friday, moving down 0.75%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $47.48 on Friday, moving down 0.75%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.59 on Friday, moving down 0.24%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $16.59 on Friday, moving down 0.24%. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares set a new yearly high of $48.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $48.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares set a new yearly high of $124.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $124.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.71.

shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.71. Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.90. Shares traded up 0.34%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.90. Shares traded up 0.34%. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.82. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.82. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares were up 3.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.30.

shares were up 3.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.30. Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.32 Friday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.32 Friday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares broke to $15.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%.

shares broke to $15.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%. Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $53.88. Shares traded up 1.53%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $53.88. Shares traded up 1.53%. Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%. Chase (AMEX: CCF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $126.70. Shares traded up 1.04%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $126.70. Shares traded up 1.04%. InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.15. Shares traded up 1.03%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.15. Shares traded up 1.03%. Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ: AMBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.40 with a daily change of up 3.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.40 with a daily change of up 3.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.40. Shares traded up 0.73%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.40. Shares traded up 0.73%. Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ: CASS) shares were up 0.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.97.

shares were up 0.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.97. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.96%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $23.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.96%. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.71 on Friday, moving up 3.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.71 on Friday, moving up 3.39%. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) shares set a new yearly high of $57.00 this morning. The stock was up 7.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $57.00 this morning. The stock was up 7.46% on the session. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.45. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.45. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares were down 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.63 for a change of down 0.79%.

shares were down 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.63 for a change of down 0.79%. Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.57. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.57. The stock was down 0.11% for the day. Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares set a new yearly high of $18.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares hit a yearly high of $41.28. The stock traded up 6.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $41.28. The stock traded up 6.54% on the session. UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.32 on Friday morning, moving up 4.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.32 on Friday morning, moving up 4.55%. Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares were up 2.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.00.

shares were up 2.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares broke to $53.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.34%.

shares broke to $53.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.34%. Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) shares broke to $40.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.33%.

shares broke to $40.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.33%. Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ: GRSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Friday, moving up 0.2%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.25 on Friday, moving up 0.2%. MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.41 on Friday morning, moving down 0.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.41 on Friday morning, moving down 0.03%. American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) shares hit a yearly high of $16.49. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.49. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session. Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares were up 9.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.27.

shares were up 9.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.27. Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares were up 18.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.00.

shares were up 18.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.00. Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) shares set a new yearly high of $27.88 this morning. The stock was up 17.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $27.88 this morning. The stock was up 17.99% on the session. PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $29.87 with a daily change of up 14.3%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $29.87 with a daily change of up 14.3%. Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares were up 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.86.

shares were up 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.86. RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares broke to $23.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 31.3%.

shares broke to $23.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 31.3%. Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares were up 6.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.55 for a change of up 6.54%.

shares were up 6.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.55 for a change of up 6.54%. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.86. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.86. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session. Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) shares were up 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.22 for a change of up 0.74%.

shares were up 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.22 for a change of up 0.74%. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.60. Shares traded up 9.17%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.60. Shares traded up 9.17%. XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.12 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.12 on Friday morning, moving up 1.03%. Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) shares hit $25.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.

shares hit $25.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%. Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares set a new yearly high of $8.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.39. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.39. The stock was up 2.62% for the day. 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ: TURN) shares hit $2.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.

shares hit $2.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 2.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.22 for a change of up 2.75%.

shares were up 2.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.22 for a change of up 2.75%. Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) shares were up 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.55.

shares were up 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.55. Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.0%. Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares hit $1.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.05%.

shares hit $1.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.05%. Gold Springs Resource (OTC: TMIAF) shares broke to $0.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $0.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Discovery Energy (OTC: DENR) shares were down 63.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.57.

shares were down 63.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.57. Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) shares set a new yearly high of $7.25 this morning. The stock was up 12.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.25 this morning. The stock was up 12.63% on the session. ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.34 on Friday, moving up 34.63%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.34 on Friday, moving up 34.63%. Ccsb Financial (OTC: CCFC) shares hit $16.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.07%.

shares hit $16.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.07%. Baraboo Bancorp (OTC: BAOB) shares were up 1.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.43.

shares were up 1.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.43. BioAmber (OTC: BIOAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $0.07. The stock traded down 3.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.07. The stock traded down 3.29% on the session. Everlert (OTC: EVLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0032 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0032 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day. Cloud Nine Education Gr (OTC: CLGUF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.22. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.22. Shares traded flat%. Adia Nutrition (OTC: ADIA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.05. Shares traded down 12.66%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.05. Shares traded down 12.66%. RegalWorks Media (OTC: RWMI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 60.0%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 60.0%. Global Capital Partners (OTC: GCPL) shares were up 233.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10 for a change of up 233.33%.

