Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Friday's Market Minute: Treasuries & Metals Trounced
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
November 08, 2019 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Friday's Market Minute: Treasuries & Metals Trounced

The S&P 500 futures contract continued its ascent into new all-time highs on more Trade War optimism this week, though some of this enthusiasm was dashed by yesterday afternoon amid conflicting reports about whether the U.S. and China actually plan to draw down tariffs in a phased agreement.

Nonetheless, barring a major sell-off today, the /ES is likely to form a weekly candle with a close above the upper level of a Rising Wedge pattern that has been forming since January, 2018. The contract’s weekly RSI also looks to be breaking upward through a trendline that has been sloping down since September of last year, which would suggest greater credence to this move up.

Additionally, the Russell 2000 contract also surpassed its previous highs from July and September, though it still has yet to see a significant breakout of the range between 1,450 and 1,600 in which it has traded for almost all of 2019. But perhaps more significant than the new all-time highs themselves were the shockwaves that the move sent through the precious metals and bond markets, squashing Gold Bugs and Permabears alike with hefty declines in Gold, Silver, and Platinum futures this week, as well an 11% surge in the Ten-Year Yield since Monday.

Regardless of what you think about the headlines, this move away from risk-off assets suggests market participants could be preparing for another leg up.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Posted-In: TD AmeritradeNews Treasuries ETFs General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Commentary: Tips To Keep LTL Workers Safe During Peak Holiday Season

Matson Expects $30 Million Benefit In 2020 From Investments