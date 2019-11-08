Market Overview

Report: Alibaba's $15B Hong Kong IPO Coming At End Of November
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is planning a $15 billion Hong Kong listing for late November, according to a Reuters report.

The company is due to seek approval from Hong Kong’s listing committee next week.

Alibaba had been working on an August listing in Hong Kong, but put the deal on hold due to the anti-government protests being held in the city.

Alibaba shares were trading up 0.75% at $188.06 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of 195.72 and a 52-week low of $129.77.

Posted-In: News IPOs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

