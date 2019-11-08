3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock surged 4.9% to $4.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.9 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) stock moved upwards by 0.4% to $57.11. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 17, the current rating is at Outperform.
Losers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares plummeted 1.0% to $5.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
